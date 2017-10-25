WATCH: Toby And Pippa Give Us A Romance Update

The pair have let us in on how their budding relationship is going so far, and apparently it involves a lot of nudity.

Toby and Pippa revealed they were an item earlier this month, and Chris has been dying to ask them about it ever since.

Finally given the chance to probe the pair about their relationship, Chris goes straight in for the kill and asks whether Toby's comfortable being naked.

Watch their... ahem... revealing responses in our video.

All we can ask is, what IS actually for dinner?

