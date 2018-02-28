WATCH: This Listener Shout Out Is Pretty Rude...

Get the latest shameless shout outs from our listeners.

Last week saw Chris and the team remember the Toby Lerone days, where the listeners called in local radio stations and asked for very dodgy-sounding names.

And though Chris and the team in no way encouraged these prank calls... ahem... you of course delivered!

Watch our video to hear the latest names called out live on air in Moyles' home town of Leeds.

To be fair Sam and Finn Gurmy is genius.