WATCH: The Team Had Some "Sexy" Ideas For Pippa's Fancy Dress...

The team have some "sexy" suggestions for Pippa's fancy dress! That sexy Storm Trooper! 02:42

Pippa's on the hunt for a decent looking Wonder Woman costume, but Chris has some other suggestions.

This week, Pippa revealed she's on the look-out for a high-quality Wonder Woman costume, but Chris thought she could look better in something else.

Ever thought of attending a fancy dress party as a sexy hulk, or sexy Shrek? How about a sexy ebola nurse? No? Us neither.

Doesn't mean they don't exist though...

Watch our video to see if any of them took Pippa's fancy.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.