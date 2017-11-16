WATCH: When Big Willy Matt Fixed The Studio Lights...

The light malfunction had the studio looking like the worst disco ever, but Chris was more upset by Matt's hoodie!

This week saw the lights break and turn the Radio X studios into a really naff version of the Haçienda.

Watch our video above.

But things really started to take a turn when technician Matt came in to fix it. Chris couldn't stop concentrating on his really loud jumper... and the reason behind his nickname.

We'll give you three guesses why they call him Big Willy Matt.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.