WATCH: Chris Can't Get Over This Shaun Ryder Story...

The Happy Mondays frontman saved Roy Walker from drowning, so you could say he was DARE for the TV presenter.

Last week revealed the absolutely bonkers news that Shaun Ryder saved Roy Walker from drowning.

As Digital Spy reports, the Happy Mondays frontman was in Sardinia taking part in ITV's 100 Younger in 21 days with the former Catchphrase presenter, who was paddle boarding in the sea.

According to reports, Roy got into difficulty after cutting his leg in the water and was saved by none other by the Step On legend, who dived in after him.

