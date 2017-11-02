WATCH: Ross Kemp Has Had Some Scary Moments Behind Bars!

Britain's most loveable hard man visited Chris and the team and told them some pretty out there tales.

Ross Kemp is back on the telly, and came in to speak to Chris and the team.

The former Eastenders star is set to feature in a new show, where he stays in Barlinnie prison in Scotland for a week.

It's not the only time he's feared for his life behind bars though, telling Chris about the time he had to sneak a camera into a prison in Venezuela. Ouch. Luckily for him... they had someone do it for him.

Watch our video above to find out more.

Ross Kemp Behind Bars: Inside Barlinnie airs this Thursday (2 November) on ITV from 9pm.

Watch a sneak peek of the show here:

Credit: YouTube/ITV