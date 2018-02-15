WATCH: Pippa's NME Awards Audio Is The Best Thing Ever

15 February 2018, 16:28

Plus, Dave Wood is an absolute legend!

Pippa attended the NME Awards last night and recorded her highly-anticipated annual report of the awards bash.

She checked in with the team throughout the night to let them know how she got on, and it turns out things got a little blurry. 

Find just how merry things got in our video.

Pippa's log at 1:15am is a personal fave. 

While we're still not sure if Pippa got home or managed to "close eyes" for a few hours, one thing's for certain: Dave Wood is an absolute legend! Even if Pippa Taylor had no idea who you are...

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris and Dom Shopping Channel Food Section

WATCH: Chris And Dom's Shopping Channel Gets Foodie

What better than the sweet sounds of sounds of Rob

WATCH: Rob DJ's Valentine's Day Special Is Something Else

Peters' Perfect Pancakes

WATCH: Andi Peters' Tossing Technique Is Second To None

Chris Moyles Oasis Definitely Maybe CD

WATCH: We Saved This Fan's Liam Gallagher Gig...

Liam Gallagher competition winner goes wild

WATCH: Our Liam Gallagher Ticket Winner's Reaction Is Amazing

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast