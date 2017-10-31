WATCH: Pippa's Halloween Tenable Went Down Pretty Badly...

31 October 2017, 16:16

Pip thought she'd have a go at a special spooky version of the quiz show, but quiz wasn't having it.

Pippa created a Halloween version of Tenable and decided to put the team through their paces.

Unfortunately, she couldn't have guessed that Chris would be so passionate about the notion of a Halloween-themed song.

Watch our video to see Pippa in full Warwick Davis mode. 

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here. 

