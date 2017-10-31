WATCH: Pippa's Halloween Tenable Went Down Pretty Badly...

Pip thought she'd have a go at a special spooky version of the quiz show, but quiz wasn't having it.

Pippa created a Halloween version of Tenable and decided to put the team through their paces.

Unfortunately, she couldn't have guessed that Chris would be so passionate about the notion of a Halloween-themed song.

Watch our video to see Pippa in full Warwick Davis mode.

