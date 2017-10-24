WATCH: DJ Pippa Turns Up The Feel Good Again!

Dom and the team set Pippa the Heart challenge and she sort of smashed it.

We all know how much Pippa loves being made to pretend she's on Heart, and today was no different.

We're not quite sure if she was going for a radio presenter, a yoga instructor or a life coach... but she REALLY gave it her best shot.

Watch her turn up the feel-good in our clip above.

Seriously though... How about bringing back perms for men?

