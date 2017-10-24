WATCH: DJ Pippa Turns Up The Feel Good Again!

24 October 2017, 13:18

Dom and the team set Pippa the Heart challenge and she sort of smashed it.

We all know how much Pippa loves being made to pretend she's on Heart, and today was no different. 

We're not quite sure if she was going for a radio presenter, a yoga instructor or a life coach... but she REALLY gave it her best shot.

Watch her turn up the feel-good in our clip above. 

Seriously though... How about bringing back perms for men?

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show,  and download the podcast here. 

Trending On Radio X

Gorillaz 2017

Gorillaz Confirmed for Open'er Festival 2018

Seized cocaine image Getty

These Countries Use The Most Cocaine....

George Clooney at the Venice Film festival 2017 Su

WATCH: George Clooney Got "Held Up" At A Liquor Store

Glastonbury Festival 2017 crowd shot PA

Glastonbury Confirms Details Of Next Festival

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Walking Dead Zombies surprise Chris and the team

WATCH: Zombies Invade The Chris Moyles Show!

Pippa chatted up in Cyprus Chris Moyles

WATCH: So Pippa Got Chatted Up By A Boy In Cyprus...

Daniel Radcliffe teaches Dom his double take

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Teaches Dom How To Double Take

Jeff Goldblum loving the reverse game

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Is LOVING The Reverse Game

Chris Moyles Paper toss challenge

WATCH: The Paper Toss Challenge Got A Bit Out Of Hand...

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast