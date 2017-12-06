WATCH: Pippa's Mum Gives Her Verdict On Toby

Pippa's parents Diane and Andy surprised her on FaceTime and dished the dirt on her "bad boy faze".

Pippa's going of on a little break this week, and Chris thought he'd surprise her by getting her lovely parents Diane and Andy on FaceTime.

It turns out Pippa's mum and dad used to call her Jar Jar Binks, and we can probably tell why!

Things obviously moved on uite swiftly to talks of Toby Tarrant, who Diane revealed she thinks is a "very very nice chap"... not before filling us in on Pippa's "bad boy faze," though!

Gary you know who you are!

Find out what else they had to say in our video above.