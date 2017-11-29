WATCH: Pippa Is ACTUALLY Meeting Chris Tarrant In The Flesh

It's time for Pippa to meet Toby Tarrant's dad in person, and Chris already has a few ideas about how it's going to go down.

After chatting to the DJ and TV Presenter live-on air, Pippa is finally set to meet Toby's dad, Chris Tarrant, in person.

Will it; A: Be really awkward? B: Be really hilarious? C: Go swimmingly or B: End up on Monday's show?

Something tells us that it could be all four!

Chris reckons he has a bit more of an idea how it will go though. Watch our video above to find out more.

Find out what happened when they first chatted on the phone...