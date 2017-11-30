WATCH: Pippa Got Tricked Into Eating Chilli Chocolates Alone

It's fair to say she had Instant Regret!

The team managed to make Pippa think they were all trying extra hot chili chocolates by the name of Instant Regret, but unfortunately she was the only one eating it.

While they swallowed some creamy Dairy Milk down in one, poor Pippa ate a mouthful of the fiery stuff all on her own.

Fair to say she was a little shocked by the results.

Watch our video above to watch the penny finally drop!

