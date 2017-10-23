WATCH: So Pippa Got Chatted Up By A Boy In Cyprus...

23 October 2017, 14:52

And his dad might have been with him too!

Pippa went on holiday to Cyprus, and unsurprisingly she was chatted up by a younger gentleman. 

Now Chris wasn't there, but he's imagined just what it would have been like, complete with stupid voices.

What will Toby say?

Watch our video above to see his interpretation of events.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show,  and download the podcast here. 

Trending On Radio X

Brad Pitt and Royal Blood Instagram photo

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr: Brad Pitt High-Fived Dad At Glasto Set
http://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/liam-gallagher/lia

Liam Gallagher Announces HUGE Outdoor Show For Summer 2018

The Libertines 2017

The Libertines Members & Frank Turner For Nick Alexander Trust Event
Flight OF The Conchords 2017

Business Time! Flight of the Conchords For 2018 UK & Ireland Tour

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Walking Dead Zombies surprise Chris and the team

WATCH: Zombies Invade The Chris Moyles Show!

Daniel Radcliffe teaches Dom his double take

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Teaches Dom How To Double Take

Jeff Goldblum loving the reverse game

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Is LOVING The Reverse Game

Chris Moyles Paper toss challenge

WATCH: The Paper Toss Challenge Got A Bit Out Of Hand...

Dom framed photo Dannii from Babestation

WATCH: Dom Just Got A Gift From Dannii From Babestation...

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast