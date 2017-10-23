WATCH: So Pippa Got Chatted Up By A Boy In Cyprus...

And his dad might have been with him too!

Pippa went on holiday to Cyprus, and unsurprisingly she was chatted up by a younger gentleman.

Now Chris wasn't there, but he's imagined just what it would have been like, complete with stupid voices.

What will Toby say?

Watch our video above to see his interpretation of events.

