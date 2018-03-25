WATCH: Can You Get A Sexually Transmitted Didgeridoo?

See Pippa and Dom try their hardest to play the Aussie instrument.

This week saw Pippa and Dom give the Didgeridoo a good go, but everyone knows playing the traditional Aussie instrument takes a lot of commitment... and plenty of blowing.

Pippa definitely proved she has the pipes, but Chris couldn't help but bring up the fact that she may have passed on a skin ailment to Dom.

She's pretty sure that's all cleared up, but you never can tell...

Watch our video above to find out more.

Watch Dom get a professional tooting lesson:

Stay safe kids!