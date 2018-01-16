WATCH: Pippa Totally Stole Dom's Thunder With Her Fact Of The Day

Chris thinks it's BS though!

A listener wrote in today to back up Dom's belief that you're not actually wet when you're submerged in water, but when you come out of it.

Unfortunately he didn't get very long to be smug about it, as Pippa came up with a fact that totally blew him out of the water (sorry guys).

We totally agree with Pippa, but Chris isn't too convinced...

Watch our video above and decide if you think she's right.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.