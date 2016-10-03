WATCH: Pippa And Dave Battle It Out In This Balloon-Popping Task

3rd October 2016, 16:17

Things got pretty intense as the pair went head to head in this perfectly normal challenge.

Chris Moyles
This week the Chris Moyles show has teamed up with Dave's new show Taskmaster to play some awesome games on-air. 
 
Today Pippa and Dave competed to see who could pop five balloons, in five different ways, the quickest. The pair got pretty competitive...
 
Round One. "Are My Balloon's In?". #taskmaster

Today's Taskmaster challenge got pretty intense.

