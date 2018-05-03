WATCH: Moyles Rants Over Technical Difficulties

3 May 2018, 15:33

Chris wasn't impressed with the sound on the roof, but when things were fixed he decided to play a prank on producer James!

This morning saw the team take a microphone up onto the roof, and needless to say there were a few problems with the sound quality.

Chris wasn't having ANY of it though, and decided to let us know just how he felt.

Luckily everything seemed to sort itself out, but the team didn't let Producer James in on the secret...

Watch Chris get angry, then decide to play such a big prank on James that he almost swore live on-air!

F***ing brilliant. 

