WATCH: Matt's American Chocolate Review Is Really Thrilling

Pippa brought back some tasty treats from New York, but what order does Matt prefer them in?

Pippa brought back 100 American sweets from her trip to New York, and the team decided to get Matt to review them.

Who doesn't want to eat four different types of chocolate for breakfast? No one, that's who!

Watch our video to get Matt's enthralling rating system!

That's not all Pippa did while she was "on a work trip" to see Ed Sheeran in New York. Watch her very special surprise guest for Chris here:

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.