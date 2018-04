WATCH: Matt Trying To Sing Alt-J Is Hilarious!

Chris Moyles challenged the team to sing the band's Left Hand Free single, but Matt had a problem with one word...

Today the team decided to sing the words to Alt-J's Left Hand Free, but Matt couldn't quite get his head around the word "prodigal".

Who knew he had so much trouble with it?

Watch our video above and see them try to wrap their head round the lyrics to the 2014 banger.