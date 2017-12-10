WATCH: Matt Had To Catch Up On His Beer Advent Calendar...

Chris made Matt catch up on five-days worth of beer in one sitting, than gave him an impossible task.

Matt's been away, so he missed a few days of his Advent calendar. Unfortunately that meant he needed to catch up and have his five beers in one show.

Oh and just to make things harder on him, Chris made him explain the rules of cricket... which are pretty difficult at the best of times!

Watch him in action above.

