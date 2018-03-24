WATCH: Mark Hamill's William Shatner Story Is Awesome

The Star Wars legend recalled Shanter's epic bit of banter the first time they met.

Mark Hamill and and William Shatner have had a fair bit of rivalry over the years, with the Star Trek icon - who played Captain Kirk in the hit show - constantly roasting the Star Wars legend.

And it seems Shatner started his ribbing early on in their relationship, as Hamill revealed: "I did meet him once way back in the day. I think the first film had come out. We were at some awards show.

"We were backstage and when I was introduced to him, he said: 'You know, if it weren't for me you wouldn't even be here.'

"And I took it literally. I thought 'I wonder if he owns the limousine company?'"

Watch our video above.