WATCH: Mark Hamill Totally Dissed James!

16 December 2017, 06:00

The Star Wars icon was interviewed by Dom this week, but he couldn't help sticking the knife in when he saw James!

Dom interviewed Star Wars legend Mark Hamill this week, but before the camera's started rolling, the Hollywood legend had something to say.

The actor - who's best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the franchise - met Dom and Producer James, and he couldn't help remarking on something

Watch our video above to hear his savage diss.

And just in case you didn't hear that, yes Luke Skywalker just asked if James should be in school! 

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in UK cinemas now. 

