WATCH: Our Liam Gallagher Ticket Winner's Reaction Is Amazing

12 February 2018, 15:30

Find out what happened when Nina from Poole found out she'd won the last pair of tickets to see the rocker play a rooftop gig at Radio X.

Chris and the team gave out the last pair of tickets to see Liam Gallagher at Radio X HQ tonight (12 February).

The Wall Of Glass singer is set to play an acoustic show for a very intimate crowd, and when Chris called up a listener to let her know she'd be on the guest list, her reaction was just priceless!

Watch our video above to find what happened when she got the call. 

We salute you Nina from Dorset, you are a worthy winner!

Let's just hope her boss let her knock off a bit early. 

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: You’re Listening To Radio X… Oops, Pardon Me!

Darth Vader and Donald Trump

WATCH: What Do Donald Trump And Darth Vader Have In Common?

Chris Moyles does Barking!

WATCH: Chris and Dom's parody of Barking is NEXT LEVEL

Dom responds to Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton

WATCH: Dom Has Words For Jamie Theakston And Emma Bunton

The Burke Brothers Just Giving page

WATCH: The Burke Brothers Are Buzzing Over Their Car Money!

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast