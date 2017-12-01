WATCH: Let The Boozy Advent Calendars Begin!

Pippa and James get into the festive spirit… and it’s only 1 December.

It’s ten past eight on a Friday morning, but a very special morning - it’s December the first!

Which can mean only one thing... ADVENT CALENDARS.

To up the ante this year, both Pippa and James have got their hands on an alcohol-filled calendar each. That's 24 shots, every day until Christmas.

James has a calendar full of whiskey - “It’s burny-warmy,” he says.

While Pippa has a tequila calendar... and it's making her sound like a "cartoon Chris Tarrant".

It's going to be a long month.

Meanwhile, check out Day 1 of the Radio X Advent Calendar of Memories..