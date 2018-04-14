WATCH: Keith Lemon Calls The Chris Moyles Show

See old pal and fellow Leeds man Keith talk to Chris about the latest series of Keith & Paddy's Picture Show.

Today saw none other than Chris's old friend Keith Lemon FaceTime the show to talk about his latest series of the The Keith & Paddy Picture Show.

The comedy sketch show - which sees the Celebrity Juice host and the Take Me Out presenter pay tribute to iconic movies - looks to be bigger and better than ever, with celebrity cameos from the likes of Shaun Ryder and Rick Astley.

Also joining the Happy Mondays frontman and Never Gonna Give You Up singer in playing dress-up for their budget remakes of Grease, Top Gun, Jurassic Park and Pretty Woman are the likes of Stacey Solomon, Marvin Humes and Jamie Winstone.

Watch the full trailer for the ITV show here:

Watch The Keith & Paddy Picture show on ITV this Saturday 14 April 14 at 9.25pm.



