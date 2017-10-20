WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Is LOVING The Reverse Game

The Hollywood icon stopped by to talk about his latest role, and got introduced to the

Jeff Goldblum isn't just insanely good at acting. He's also pretty good at random, off-the-cuff games.

The Hollywood A-Lister popped in to see Chris Moyles and the team to discuss his role in Thor: Ragnarok, but they couldn't help getting him involved in The Reverse Game.

Watch Goldblum pretty much smash it... like he does everything.

Thor: Ragnarok is released in UK cinemas on 27 October 2017.

