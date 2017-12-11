WATCH: James Eats A Locust Live On-Air!

11 December 2017, 14:24

Chris decided to punish James by taking the concept of a breakfast show to a whole new level.

What better way to start your day than with a little snack of locusts? We're pretty sure that's not actually what producer James thinks, but he was made to eat some anyway!

Watch him in action in our video.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here. 

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Matt beer advent calendar catch up

WATCH: Matt Had To Catch Up On His Beer Advent Calendar...

Nicky Wire on Breakfast

Chris Gives “4-Finger Nicky Wire” A Christmas Gift!

U2 2015

U2 Just Teased 2018 UK Dates & Manchester Is One Of Them!

Pippa gets surprised by Mum and Dad

WATCH: Pippa's Mum Gives Her Verdict On Toby

Chris Moyles blocks sink at work

WATCH: Chris Blocked The Toilet Sink And It Was Gross!

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast