WATCH: Intern Laurence Sort Of Got Spoilt On His Last Day...

The preparation Chris and the team put in to his leaving present was something else!

Today marked our intern Laurence's last day after four-and-a-half months of working on The Chris Moyles breakfast show.

Naturally, Chris and the team showed their gratitude for all his hard work by giving him some very important presents.

Watch our video above

It wasn't just things they found hanging around the studio... Honest.

Oh, but it's not all bad. They did get him a card... albeit with his name spelled wrong!

Poor Laurence! The bottle of water is a clear winner for us! We wonder if it was open though?

We'll miss you Laurence!