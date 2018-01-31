WATCH: Chris Isn't Happy Heart Played The Reverse Words Game

To be fair, they call it the "say it backwards game," so they haven't totally ripped it off.

A listener wrote in to tell Chris that Heart has been playing The Reverse Word Game recently. To be fair it has a totally different name and a concept to Radio X, right?

Producer Matt even managed to dig up the offending audio, so you could say Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton got caught red-handed!

Watch Chris let loose on them in our video above.

Don't mess with Moyles!

See how it's really done here: