WATCH: Guy Garvey Has The Ultimate Name Drop Story

28 November 2017, 11:16

The Elbow frontman came in for a chat with Chris Moyles and told him the most epic story ever about the London 2012 Olympics.

Guy Garvey came in to see Chris at the team, and told them about the time he was told there was a "dry backstage" area.

This didn't go down too well with Elbow, who decided to smuggle in a bar in Madness' luggage... which mean several celebs came into their dressing room for a drink.

What follows can only be described as the most name drops in a story EVER.

Watch our video above to see just who came by to visit the One Day Like This band.

 

