WATCH: We Found Who Did That Epic Snooker Choo-Choo!

10 March 2018, 08:30

A listener got on the "choo-choo" train at the snooker on Sunday, and he finally came forward!

Some legend did the Choo-Choo at the snooker on Sunday and we've been trying to track them down ever since. 

Luckily, Richard came forward and took us through what was going through his head when he pulled off the epic prank.

Watch our video above.

Showing his true commitment to the cause, Richard's wife told him not to do it, and he went ahead anyway-meaning he's had the silent treatment all week.

What a legend!

Check out his belter at the snooker, courtesy of the BBC:

 

Remind yourself of how it all began, when producer Matt was challenged to do it when he visited the special London edition of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

We even tried to get it happening for team GB:

Our listeners totally smash it every time. Keep it coming guys! 

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Johnny Vaughan and Chris Moyles on stage during Th

WATCH: Chris Moyles & Johnny Vaughan Smash It At The Global Awards
Intern Laurence gets some gifts

WATCH: Intern Laurence Sort Of Got Spoilt On His Last Day...

Pippa and Toby spotted on Leicester Square

A Listener Spotted Toby And Pippa In Leicester Square

Leeds shout out on Chris Moyles show

WATCH: This Listener Shout Out Is Pretty Rude...

Chris gets a birthday card

WATCH: Chris Moyles' Reaction To His Portrait Is Priceless

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast