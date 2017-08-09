WATCH: Dom Was In Hysterics Over Your Listener Texts

9th August 2017, 13:37

A listener seemed a bit underwhelmed by their £2,000 prize this morning, and people weren't happy!

Dom in hysterics over your listener texts

This morning Chris gave away £2,000 to one lucky winner live on air, but he seemed to show a little less excitement than Chris was hoping for.

It turned out that Chris wasn't the only one who thought so, and a barrage of texts came in moaning about it.

Some of them were absolute corkers, and Dom got so hysterical over it, he couldn't even read the news.

Watch the moment it all went down in our video!

Play

02:18

