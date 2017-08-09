WATCH: Dom Was In Hysterics Over Your Listener Texts

Watch Liam Gallagher: “I Run Like Forrest Gump, But Cooler-Looking”
The former Oasis frontman explains his fitness regime to Chris Moyles in a very special interview.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A listener seemed a bit underwhelmed by their £2,000 prize this morning, and people weren't happy!
This morning Chris gave away £2,000 to one lucky winner live on air, but he seemed to show a little less excitement than Chris was hoping for.
It turned out that Chris wasn't the only one who thought so, and a barrage of texts came in moaning about it.
Some of them were absolute corkers, and Dom got so hysterical over it, he couldn't even read the news.
Watch the moment it all went down in our video!
A backlash of texts leaves Dom in hysterics!
One listener seemed underwhelmed by their £2,000 prize, and people weren't happy!
02:18
The former Oasis frontman explains his fitness regime to Chris Moyles in a very special interview.
The legend tells Chris Moyles that he thinks a reunion is “a bazillion light years away” as Noel is away in the “corporate” world.
The star claims his solo career was kick-started when girlfriend Debbie Gwyther told him: “You can’t sit in the pub all day”.
The former Oasis frontman also claims “there’s a lot of bollocks” on social media: “Apparently I’m a keen gardener.”
The former Oasis frontman also claims that his brother is a “better songwriter, but I’m a better singer”.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Royal Blood I Only Lie When I Love You
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Everybody's On The Run
The Killers Run For Cover
Red Hot Chili Peppers Californication
Comments
Powered by Facebook