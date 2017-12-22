WATCH: Dom Gets Surprised By Dannii From Babestation!

22 December 2017, 14:11

Dom's Christmas dreams came true when Dannii visited the team at Radio X HQ.

The Chris Moyles Breakfast Show went out with a bang this year, saving the best till last when it came to its mystery guest.

And today showcased a celebrity close to Dom's heart: Dannii Harwood of Babestation fame!

Now we know what you're thinking. She's not strictly a panto star, but she has promise her work over the festive season involves a few Christmas outfits.

Watch our video to see the beautiful moment they were reunited above.

And if you're not familiar about the Dannii and Dom story, watch our videos to see where it all began.

 

 

 

