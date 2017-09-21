WATCH: Dom Met Dannii From Babestation And It Was Awkward...

We had an EPIC show to celebrate our 2nd birthday! Shed Seven AND Dannii from Babestation. 04:40

But there's a bit of a catch!

Get all the highlights of our Birthday show above.

Today the team decided to surprise Dom with Dannii from Babestation, who he thought he met all those years ago.

Dannii had just finished putting in a shift at the famous adult entertainment network and was showing us around her boudoir.

Watch them finally meet in our Facebook Live video:

Dom of course swore he doesn't actually recognise her from Babestation, but it all makes for some pretty awkward viewing anyway...

What Dannii didn't know, however, is that she's actually the wrong Dannii from Babestation, and Dom doesn't know her at all.

We hear there are a few of them...

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.