WATCH: Dom Has Words For Jamie Theakston And Emma Bunton

And yes, they were in reverse!

This week saw Heart get caught red-handed after a listener heard Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton playing what seemed very similar to the Reverse Game.

Luckily, Chris took it all in his stride and didn't rant about it at all... NOT.

Now Dom's getting his own back on the breakfast presenters in the most fitting way possible... which of course means insulting them in reverse!

Watch our video above.