WATCH: Dom Plays The Whoopee Or Sound Effects Game

The team decided to challenge Dom to guess the difference between the gassy sounds, and he was a little too good at it!

What better way to get you in the mood for your breakfast than listening to fart sounds made by a whoopee cushion or sound effects?

Well, Chris and the team seemed to think it was a good idea when they challenged Dom to tell the difference between the two.

It turns out he's eerily good at it.

If you've got a strong constitution, watch our video above.

