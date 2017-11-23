WATCH: Dom Trying To Say Emmerson Mnangagwa Is Too Funny!

23 November 2017, 12:00

The Zimbabwean politician's name has given him a bit of trouble this week.

This week saw Dom deliver the news that Zimbabwe's leader Robert Mugabe finally handed in his resignation, and is set to be succeeded by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, Chris couldn't help noticing that Dom found it just a little tricky to say the country's soon-to-be leader's name. In fact, Chris went (Radio) Ga Ga over it!

Watch our video to see how he gets on.

