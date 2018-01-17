Dom REALLY Loves His New Blender...

17 January 2018, 17:46

Chris and the team challenged Dom to take on a new diet, and his reaction was surprising.

Thanks to juicing expert who came into the show last week, Dom took on the challenge to have a totally juice-based diet for a week.

Now we get to see first hand how he's doing, which it turns out isn't as bad as we thought.

It's not so much that Dom is enjoying the eating (or rather drinking) of the juice, but more the fact he loves to grind down all that fruit and veg into a pulp.

Getting out some much need aggression out of his system, we think!

Watch him in action in that video above.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here. 

