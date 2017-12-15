WATCH: Dom Invites R2-D2 & BB-8 For Pub Drinks

They didn't seem to know who Chris Moyles was though...

Dom caught up with the cast of Star Wars this week, and even managed to invite BB-8 and R2-D2 for a drink.

Unfortunately, they didn't seem to keen on going out with Dom- never mind Chris!

Talk about rejection! We're going to blame it on the fact they cant actually nod that easily...

Watch our video above.

And the droids weren't the only cast members throwing shade at the junket either, as Luke Skywalker aka Mark Hamill dissed James before they'd even sat down!

Listen carefully to what happened before the cameras started rolling: