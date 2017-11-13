WATCH: Dom Got Sent A Pretty Poo Brithday Present...

13 November 2017, 14:30

Some listeners sent in the Poo Head game, and it blew Dom's mind.

The Burke brothers sent in a present for Dom's birthday, and let's just say it was a bit of a stinker... 

Surprisingly, Dom and Chris didn't poo-poo the idea, but then again they do love a poo joke. 

Watch our video above to see Dom try out the game. 

We know what you're thinking... Best Secret Santa idea EVER.

