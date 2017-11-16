WATCH: Dom Got Pickpocketed Live On-Air

16 November 2017, 16:42

The team convinced Dom that the CEO of Snatch was coming into the studio, but he was actually being pranked instead.

Chris and the team recently set out to prank Dom, and it came off without a hitch.

Joe from Snatch visited the breakfast show, except he wasn't from Snatch or even called Joe...

The unknown visitor was actually a professional pickpocket called James Brown, who made off with the device pretty easily.

Watch our hilarious video above.

