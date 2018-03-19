Watch: Dom Goes Busking With Picture This!

Our man hangs out on the streets of Dublin with Ireland’s biggest band…

The Chris Moyles Show was in Dublin for St Patrick's Day last weekend - and what would be better than to do a bit of busking on the streets of this fine city?

And who should Dominic Byrne encounter but the hottest pop duo from Ireland at this very moment - Picture This!

Ryan Hennessy is on vocals, Jimmy Rainsford is on guitar and Dom is on... tambourine?

Take My Hand is the song - watch and see what happened!