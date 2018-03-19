Watch: Dom Goes Busking With Picture This!
19 March 2018, 15:58
Our man hangs out on the streets of Dublin with Ireland’s biggest band…
The Chris Moyles Show was in Dublin for St Patrick's Day last weekend - and what would be better than to do a bit of busking on the streets of this fine city?
And who should Dominic Byrne encounter but the hottest pop duo from Ireland at this very moment - Picture This!
Ryan Hennessy is on vocals, Jimmy Rainsford is on guitar and Dom is on... tambourine?
Take My Hand is the song - watch and see what happened!