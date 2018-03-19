Watch: Dom Goes Busking With Picture This!

19 March 2018, 15:58

Our man hangs out on the streets of Dublin with Ireland’s biggest band…

The Chris Moyles Show was in Dublin for St Patrick's Day last weekend - and what would be better than to do a bit of busking on the streets of this fine city?

And who should Dominic Byrne encounter but the hottest pop duo from Ireland at this very moment - Picture This!

Ryan Hennessy is on vocals, Jimmy Rainsford is on guitar and Dom is on... tambourine?

Take My Hand is the song - watch and see what happened!

Picture This busking in Dublin

