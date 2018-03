WATCH: Dom Gets Attacked By Chris With Potatoes

Dom read out your letters this week, but was just a little bit distracted...

Today saw Dom read out some listeners' letters, where he received some lovely treats and games.

Watch our video above.

Unfortunately, one of those treats consisted of fake potatoes, which Chris proceeded to pelt at Dom's head.

Well, at least he got his own back by flipping those Mr. Potato Heads (we mean the finger) eh?