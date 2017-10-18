WATCH: Dom Just Got A Gift From Dannii From Babestation...

18 October 2017, 13:25

He can't help but admire her choice of frame.

It was time to read your listeners' letters this week, and who should crop up but friend of the show, Danni from Babestation?

She didn't just write a letter though... She also sent a signed and framed photograph of herself for Dom to put on his desk. 

Watch our video above to see Dannii's present in more... erm... detail. 

It's definitely not one for the living room mantel piece!

And just in case you don't know the history behind Dom and Dannii, here it is.

Back in the Radio 1 days, Dom came across a woman he thought he recognised, but it just turns out it was someone who worked at Babestation. Knowing the story, the team couldn't resist tracking her down and forcing Dom to re-live the moment all over again. 

Watch them meet in our Facebook Live video: 

Dannii had just finished putting in a shift at the famous adult entertainment network, and was showing the team around her boudoir.  

What she didn't know, however, is that she's actually the wrong Dannii from Babestation, and Dom doesn't know her at all. 

We hear there are a few of them...

