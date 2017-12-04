WATCH: Dom's Much Closer To A SAGA Holiday Than He Thinks...

4 December 2017, 14:07

He better keep that brochure on him after all!

Dom got sent in a SAGA holidays brochure this week, but didn't feel keen on the idea of a holiday... Even if it was free.

It all stemmed from the fact he thought he was way out of the SAGA age range, but it turns out the start from age 50 onwards.

Only five years to go Dom! You better start looking at bookings now...

Watch our video above.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here. 

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Michael Greco does impressions

WATCH: Beppe From Eastenders Is GREAT At Impressions...

Chris Moyles Show 1 December 2017

WATCH: Let The Boozy Advent Calendars Begin!

Pippa takes the chilli chocolate challenge

WATCH: Pippa Got Tricked Into Eating Chilli Chocolates Alone

Pippa is going to meet Chris Tarrant

WATCH: Pippa Is ACTUALLY Meeting Chris Tarrant In The Flesh

Guy Garvey talks Paul McCartney Praise

WATCH: Guy Garvey On Paul McCartney's Reaction To John Lewis Ad

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast