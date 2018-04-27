WATCH: Dom Falls For Yet Another U2 Prank

See U2 mega-fan Dom get stitched up in the best way ever!

This week, the team got sent in a limited edition 12 inch picture disc vinyl of U2's Lights Of Home track, which was released especially for Record Store Day.

Naturally, Dom's eyes lit up thinking he'd be a shoo-in to receive the nice bit of swag from the Irish band.

Unfortunately, Chris and Pippa had other plans, and decided to stitch him right up by making him think she was going to give the record to Toby's Uncle instead.

Somehow they knew Dom would suggest an ultimate U2 trivia quiz, and when Pippa said she'd step in in the absence of Toby's fake relative, Dom thought he had it in the bag.

But little did he know what was about to happen next...

Watch our video above to find out just how he was set up.

Poor Dom!