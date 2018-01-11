WATCH: Dom Has A Plan For Liam Neeson...

11 January 2018, 14:14

And he's got a "very particular set of skills" to make it happen.

Dom is set to interview Liam Neeson, and he decided he wanted to try and sneak get as many of the Taken actor's grunts into it as possible.

But it got Chris wondering what it would be like if the actor didn't sound anything like he does on screen.

Watch our video to hear their hilarious take on a Scouse version of the star.

