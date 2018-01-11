WATCH: Dom Has A Plan For Liam Neeson...

And he's got a "very particular set of skills" to make it happen.

Dom is set to interview Liam Neeson, and he decided he wanted to try and sneak get as many of the Taken actor's grunts into it as possible.

But it got Chris wondering what it would be like if the actor didn't sound anything like he does on screen.

Watch our video to hear their hilarious take on a Scouse version of the star.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.