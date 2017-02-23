WATCH: Dom's Biggest Fan Was Closer To Him Than He Thought...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Chris and the team told Dom that mega-fan Luke was new Radio X intern Michael.
Chris and the team invited Dom's biggest fan in today so they could finally have that romantic date.
But, rather than just telling Dom when Luke arrived, they thought they'd let him believe he was new Radio X intern Michael.
Find out what happened when Dom realised Michael was actually mega-fan Luke:
Dom's biggest fan is closer than he thinks!
Dom's biggest fan is closer than he thinks!
01:11
Poor Dom!
Tune into tomorrow's show to find out what happened on their romantic date at TGI Fridays.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook