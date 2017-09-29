WATCH: Does ANYONE Call Sainsbury's Saino's?

29 September 2017, 12:04

James has a novel name for the supermarket chain, but Chris and Dom aren't buying it and event got Jamie Oliver to step in.

Today the team discovered that James has a interesting name for Sainsbury's, and they found it absolutely hilarious. 

Vernon Kay wasn't happy about it, and they even got super telly chef Jamie Oliver to chime in on the subject.

We're totally on board with his nickname for Morrisons though. Rude not to call it that surely?

Watch our video and just SAY NO to Saino's! So what do you call it? We prefer Sains! 

