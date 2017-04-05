WATCH: Dave And Pippa Getting A Massage Is Almost NSFW

5th April 2017, 13:28

These clips from Dave and Pippa's massage are almost NSFW...

The pair received a special sports massage on air today, and got a lot more than they bargained for.

Dave and Pippa had a sports massage to relieve their aches and pains... and it all got a bit noisy.

Watch them get a rub down from the lovely Louise live on air above.

Pippa's bum twitched, Dave started going on about Christmas Day, and they both got up close and personal with a stuffed dinosaur. 

Overall, we think they enjoyed it in the end. 

Same time tomorrow then?

